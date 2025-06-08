Hagerstown Salvages Series Finale in Maryland

(Hagerstown, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 3-2 on Sunday afternoon in the final game of a three-game series at Meritus Park.

Long Island took a 1-0 lead in the second on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Ronaldo Flores off Hagerstown starting pitcher Mike Kickham. The Flying Boxcars tied the game at one in the third thanks to a leadoff home run to left centerfield from Miles Williams against Ducks starter Justin Alintoff.

The home team made it 3-1 in their favor in the fifth on a Williams run-scoring base knock and a fielding error on a ball hit by Jesus Lujano. The Flock got to within 3-2 in the seventh on a Flores RBI double, but the comeback would fall just a bit short as the Flying Boxcars were able to hang on for the one-run triumph.

Kickham (2-3) picked up the victory after giving up a pair of runs on seven hits across seven innings pitched, walking one and striking out six. Alintoff (0-3) suffered the loss, giving up three runs (two earned) on eight hits and three strikeouts in five and two-thirds innings of work. Rafael Kelly tossed a scoreless ninth for his third save overall.

Kole Kaler led the way at the plate for Long Island with three hits, including a double along with a stolen base as the infielder finished the three-game set with eight hits in ten at-bats, while Flores' two-base hit extended his hitting streak to a team-best 14 consecutive games overall.

The Ducks continue their road trip on Tuesday night when they open a three-game series against the Charleston Dirty Birds. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at GoMart Ballpark. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Left-hander Juan Hillman (1-2, 6.06) gets the start for the Ducks against Dirty Birds righty Jonh Henriquez (2-2, 3.48).

Long Island returns home on Friday, June 13, to open a three-game set with the High Point Rockers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Ducks Plush Bat Dog Toy, courtesy of K9 Mania Dog Training. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer from Tap Room to fans as they exit the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

