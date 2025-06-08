Southern Maryland Holds off Rockers

June 8, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Southern Maryland's Jackson Loftin hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie and lead the Blue Crabs to a 4-3 win over the High Point Rockers on Sunday afternoon at Truist Point.

The Rockers battled back, cutting the 4-2 deficit to a single run when Braxton Davidson drove home Drew Mendoza in the eighth. The Rockers were able to put two aboard in the ninth but could not push the tying run across.

The Rockers continue to lead the Atlantic League's South Division at 27-12 and hold a seven-game lead over second-place Southern Maryland at 20-19.

Southern Maryland took a 2-0 lead in the second as Jamari Baylor was hit by a pitch by High Point starter Cooper Casad (L, 0-1) and scored on an infield ground out by Brett Barera. Giovanni Digiacomo singled and scored on a sac fly off the bat of Pearce Howard.

The Rockers tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth when Jack Conley sliced a two-run single off the Blue Crabs Andrew Thurman (W, 2-1), driving home Mendoza and Max Viera.

Casad went five innings and allowed five hits, four runs, and no walks. He punched out three of Southern Maryland's batters.

Thurman pitched six innings for Southern Maryland giving up four hits, two of which were runs. He struck out eight Rockers and walked two.

The Rockers will enjoy two days off before hitting the road starting with a doubleheader against the Staten Island Ferry Hawks on Wednesday, June 11 at 4:00 pm at SIUH Community Park.







