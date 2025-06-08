Pen Restructured

Three personnel moves over the last 24 hours have given the Lancaster Stormers relief staff a new look.

Right-hander Ryley Gilliam, who had served as the Lancaster closer since mid-May has had his contract purchased by los Acereros (Steelworkers) de Monclova of the Mexican League. He is the first member of the 2025 club to have his contract purchased.

Gilliam was 1-1 with five saves over 12 appearances with the Stormers. The right- hander from Georgia had yielded only six hits in 10.1 innings of work and had struck out 18. He ERA was only 0.87.

The former Clemson Tiger All-American was drafted in the fifth round by the New York Mets in 2018. He had not pitched since 2021.

"Ryley pitched very well for us," said Lancaster manager Ross Peeples.

"He has a great story behind him and has gotten a lot of interest from Major League organizations. Monclova came in with a good offer. We hope this is a step in the right direction where he can get back on track toward the big leagues.

Gilliam will be replaced on the staff by former Minnesota Twins right-hander Cody Stashak. Stashak, 31, made two appearances for Lancaster in the 2023 season and

retired four of seven batters that he faced before his contract was purchased by the San Francisco Giants. He spent the remainder of 2023 and all of 2024 at Class AAA Sacramento. Earlier this year, the New Jersey native was with Campeche of the Mexican League.

"Stashak is a veteran we had a couple years ago, and he got picked up," said Peeples.

"He carries himself well and knows how to pitch.

We're thankful he is joining us."

In a third move, the Stormers have traded right-hander reliever Christian Scafidi to the Trois Rivieres Aigles of the Frontier League for a player-to-be-named later. The right- hander from New Jersey will be reunited with former Lancaster starter and pitching coach Jonathan Albaladejo, who was his pitching coach with Lake Erie last season.

Scafidi was 0-1 with a 7.56 ERA in 12 appearances.

The moves leave the Stormers with 25 players on the active roster.







