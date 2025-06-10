Pike Droves Home Four as Ducks Take Series Opener

June 10, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks infielder Chad Pike

(Charleston, W.Va.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Charleston Dirty Birds 8-5 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at GoMart Ballpark.

The Dirty Birds took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Chad Sedio against Ducks starting pitcher Juan Hillman. Long Island took a 2-1 advantage in the second, highlighted by a sacrifice fly from Ed Johnson and a Kole Kaler RBI double off Charleston starter Jonh Henriquez. The Flock made it 6-1 in their favor in the third on a Ronaldo Flores sacrifice fly, a Chad Pike two-run double and a Johnson run-scoring base hit.

Charleston got to within 6-3 in the bottom of the frame by way of a James Nelson sacrifice fly and an Alsander Womack RBI single. Long Island went ahead 8-3 in the fifth courtesy of a two-run home run to right field by Pike. The Dirty Birds cut to the deficit to 8-5 a half-inning later on Womack's sacrifice fly and Travis Demeritte's RBI base hit but would get no closer as Brad Case, Jonah Dipoto, Braydon Nelson and Peyton Williams combined to toss four scoreless innings of relief to go along with six strikeouts.

Hillman (2-2) notched the win after allowing five runs on eight hits over five innings pitched, walking two and striking out seven. Henriquez (2-3) suffered the loss, giving up eight runs on ten hits in five innings of work, walking one while striking out four. Williams shut the door in the ninth for his team-best eighth save of the campaign.

Pike had a double, home run, four RBIs and two runs scored, while Taylor Kohlwey had three more hits, including a pair of doubles along with three runs scored.

The Ducks and Dirty Birds continue their three-game set on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. at GoMart Ballpark. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander David Griffin (3-1, 4.21) toes the rubber for the Ducks against a Dirty Birds righty Dakota Chalmers (season debut).

Long Island returns home on Friday, June 13, to open a three-game set with the High Point Rockers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Ducks Plush Bat Dog Toy, courtesy of K9 Mania Dog Training. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer from Tap Room to fans as they exit the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

