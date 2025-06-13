Youngsters Pace Lancaster

The Lancaster offense peaked again on Friday evening.

Andrew Semo drove in four runs, and Blake Mayberry added a three-run triple as the Stormers took down the Charleston Dirty Birds, 15-6, in the opener of a three-game series at GoMart Ballpark.

Lancaster has averaged nearly nine runs in its wins this season and 15 in the last six victories.

This time the offense surged late.

Yeison Coca snapped a 6-6 tie in the top of the seventh with a two-out RBI single up the middle off Samuel Reyes (2-3), scoring Joseph Carpenter. The big blows came in the final two innings. In the eighth, the Stormers loaded the bases on a double by Danny Amaral and a pair of walks. Dave Matthews forced home a run with a walk on a full count pitch. Semo plugged the gap in right center with his double, clearing the bags. He was thrown out, trying to take third.

Amaral tripled home Slater Schield with an unearned run in the top of the ninth. Again, Mason Martin and Isola drew walks. Mayberry, batting for Joseph Carpenter, hit a liner on a similar trajectory to Semo's. The ball took a turf hop over the head of center fielder Zach Daniels, and all three runners raced home again.

Earlier in the night, the lead kept exchanging hands. Martin gave the Stormers the initial edge with his 15th homer of the season, a liner over the boards in right. Coca singled home a run, and Amaral produced a run with a bases loaded ground ball for a 3-0 lead in the second.

Daniels and shortstop Joseph Rosa led a Charleston comeback. The center fielder doubled in each of his first three at bats with his third inning two-bagger scoring a pair of runs. Rosa drove him home with a base hit each time, producing leads of 5-4 and 6-5.

Isola slugged a leadoff homer to left in the fifth inning to tie the game at 5-5 and a bases loaded double play grounder in the sixth knotted the game at 6-6.

Cody Stashak (1-0) picked up the win with two scoreless innings of relief. Scott Engler and Phil Diehl wrapped it up around a brief ninth-inning rain delay.

Keylan Killgore (1-3) will make the start for the Stormers on Saturday against right-hander Jamison Hill (1-4). Fans may tune into FloBaseball beginning at 6:30.

NOTES: The triples by Amaral and Mayberry were the first two by the Stormers since May 1...Martin's homer was his 42nd as a Stormer...Semo had his second four-RBI game of the season...Stashak has thrown six scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts over his two stints with Lancaster...Lancaster has scored 85 runs in the last six wins.







