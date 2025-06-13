Lights Out Pitching Lifts Rockers over Long Island Ducks

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. - The High Point Rockers scored a couple of runs early in the game and made the lead hold up over the scoreless final six frames in taking a 3-1 decision from the Long Island Ducks on Friday night in the series opener at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The win puts the Rockers at 31-12, the best record through 43 games in club history. High Point has an eight-game lead over second place Southern Maryland in the Atlantic League's South Division.

Long Island took a 1-0 lead in the first off Rockers starter Kent Emanuel (W, 6-0). With one down, River Town singled and moved to second on a single by Troy Viola. Ronaldo Flores then singled sharply to left to plate Town with the first run of the game.

The Rockers used some two-out magic to tie the game in the second. With two down, Braxton Davidson drew a walk from Long Island starter Tyler Beede (L, 0-1). Jack Conley rallied from an 0-2 count to draw a walk and Aidan Brewer followed with a bloop single to right that scored Davidson and moved Conley to third. Beede was able to fan Cody Wilson to escape the inning and keep the game tied.

The Rockers tallied two runs in the third, again with two outs. Ben Aklinski singled and moved to third on a single by Luis Gonzalez. Max Viera doubled to right field to score both runners and give High Point a 3-1 advantage.

Emanuel went seven strong innings, holding the Ducks to six hits while not allowing a walk and striking out seven. Jonah Scolaro retired a pair of Ducks in the eighth but left with two aboard. Kyle Halbohn came on and struck out Justin O'Conner before putting the Ducks down in order in the ninth to earn his third save of the season.

Beede, who pitched in the Major Leagues last year with the Cleveland Guardians, was making his debut with the Ducks and fell to 0-1.

Viera finished with a pair of hits for the Rockers who had seven safeties on the night. The Rockers held the Ducks to six hits on the night while issuing three walks and striking out 10.

NOTES: The Rockers are now 7-0 vs. Atlantic League North Division opponents this year, having swept Hagerstown and Staten Island. .. Cody Wilson started in left field, seeing his first action since leaving the June 6 game with a slight injury. .. Emanuel joins teammate Matt Solter as the only six-game winners in the Atlantic League this season. .. Ben Aklinski extended his consecutive games on-base streak to 32 games.







