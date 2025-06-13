Lexington Legends Announce Formation of National Teams in Partnership with CBC & KBA

June 13, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends are proud to announce a new partnership with Commonwealth Baseball Club (CBC) and the Kentucky Baseball Academy (KBA) to launch the Lexington Legends National Teams-elite-level travel baseball teams featuring top talent from across the region.

The teams will compete in the following age divisions ranging from 14U - 18U.

Tryouts for all four age groups will take place at Legends Field, with official dates and registration details to be announced soon.

Each roster will consist of standout players from CBC and KBA's 2026 club teams. These national teams will participate in three nationally scouted tournaments between September 2025 and July 2026, providing high-level exposure and development opportunities.

This partnership is a key step in the Lexington Legends' ongoing efforts to support youth development and grow high-level baseball opportunities across the Bluegrass region.

Further updates on tryout dates and registration will be shared shortly.







