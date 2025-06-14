Lancaster Storms in the 8th and 9th to Ground the Birds
June 14, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Charleston Dirty Birds News Release
Lancaster Stormers delivered a dominant performance, powered by a relentless offensive outburst, to defeat the Charleston Dirty Birds. With contributions throughout the lineup, the Stormers capitalized on Charleston's defensive miscues and pitching struggles and defeated Charleston 15-6.
Lancaster Notable Performances:
Danny Amaral: 3-for-5, 2B, 3B, RBI, 2 SB
Andrew Semo: 1-for-2, 2B, 4 RBIs, SF
Blake Mayberry: 1-for-1, 3B, 3 RBIs
Charleston Notable Performances:
Zach Daniels: 3-for-5, 3 2B, 2 RBIs
Joseph Rosa: 3-for-4, 2B, 3 RBIs
Key Moments:
Semo Shot: Lancaster jumped ahead 4-1 after Andrew Semo's two-run double.
Blake Rakes: A four-run inning, including Blake Mayberry's three-run triple, sealed the game for Lancaster.
Have You Ever Seen The Rain?: A rain delay interrupted the final inning but did not stop Lancaster from adding four more runs.
Pitching Highlights:
Lancaster: Cody Stashak earned the win with two scoreless innings, striking out three.
Charleston: David Lebron started strong but struggled with command, allowing five runs (four earned) in five innings.
Team Notes:
Lancaster's Danny Amaral showcased speed and versatility with two stolen bases and an extra-base hit.
Charleston's defense struggled, committing three errors, which led to four unearned runs.
Atlantic League Stories from June 14, 2025
- Lancaster Storms in the 8th and 9th to Ground the Birds - Charleston Dirty Birds
- Revs Come from Behind in Eighth, Increase First Place Lead - York Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.