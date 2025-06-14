Lancaster Storms in the 8th and 9th to Ground the Birds

June 14, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







Lancaster Stormers delivered a dominant performance, powered by a relentless offensive outburst, to defeat the Charleston Dirty Birds. With contributions throughout the lineup, the Stormers capitalized on Charleston's defensive miscues and pitching struggles and defeated Charleston 15-6.

Lancaster Notable Performances:

Danny Amaral: 3-for-5, 2B, 3B, RBI, 2 SB

Andrew Semo: 1-for-2, 2B, 4 RBIs, SF

Blake Mayberry: 1-for-1, 3B, 3 RBIs

Charleston Notable Performances:

Zach Daniels: 3-for-5, 3 2B, 2 RBIs

Joseph Rosa: 3-for-4, 2B, 3 RBIs

Key Moments:

Semo Shot: Lancaster jumped ahead 4-1 after Andrew Semo's two-run double.

Blake Rakes: A four-run inning, including Blake Mayberry's three-run triple, sealed the game for Lancaster.

Have You Ever Seen The Rain?: A rain delay interrupted the final inning but did not stop Lancaster from adding four more runs.

Pitching Highlights:

Lancaster: Cody Stashak earned the win with two scoreless innings, striking out three.

Charleston: David Lebron started strong but struggled with command, allowing five runs (four earned) in five innings.

Team Notes:

Lancaster's Danny Amaral showcased speed and versatility with two stolen bases and an extra-base hit.

Charleston's defense struggled, committing three errors, which led to four unearned runs.







