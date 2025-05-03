Saturday's (5/3) Game At York Postponed

May 3, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(York, Pa.) - Saturday's (May 3) game between the Long Island Ducks and York Revolution at WellSpan Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Saturday's (5/3) game will be made up at a future date to be determined later. Long Island and York will now wrap up their series on Sunday, May 4, at 1:00 p.m. Fans can follow the game live on FloBaseball. Sign up today.

Long Island return home on Friday, May 9, to open a three-game set against the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer to save $15 when spending $50 or more (dine-in) and one (1) free appetizer when spending $30 or more (delivery/pick-up) from The Tap Room to fans as they exit the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

