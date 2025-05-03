Rockers and Legends Postponed
May 3, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)
High Point Rockers News Release
Saturday night's game between the High Point Rockers and the Lexington Legends at Truist Point has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The two teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday, May 4 starting at 3:35 p.m. at Truist Point. Gates will open at 3:00 p.m.
Ticket to the May 3 game will serve as a rain check for any future Rockers game in 2025 with certain restrictions.
