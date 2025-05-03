Rockers and Legends Postponed

May 3, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Saturday night's game between the High Point Rockers and the Lexington Legends at Truist Point has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The two teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday, May 4 starting at 3:35 p.m. at Truist Point. Gates will open at 3:00 p.m.

Ticket to the May 3 game will serve as a rain check for any future Rockers game in 2025 with certain restrictions.

