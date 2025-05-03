Legends Claim First Place with Historic 6-5 Win on Rockers' Opening Night

May 3, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Lexington Legends continued their red-hot start to the 2025 season, improving to 6-1 on the season and grabbing sole possession of first place in the South Division of the ALPB with a gritty 6-5 win over the High Point Rockers on Friday night at Truist Point in High Point, NC.

The victory was not only Lexington's sixth in seven games - it also marked a historic milestone: the first Opening Night loss in High Point Rockers franchise history.

Lexington stormed ahead to take the lead with a four-run sixth inning, keyed by Brady Whalen's two-run triple. Whalen finished 2-for-5 with 2 RBIs, raising his season total to 11 and batting .423 on the season. Xane Washington added an RBI single, while Curtis Terry reached base three times and scored once.

The southpaw, Patrick Wicklander (2-0) earned the win, battling through 5.1 innings and allowing five runs (three earned). The bullpen sealed the deal, with Christian Edwards, Jimmy Loper, Jonathan Haab, and Durbin Feltman delivering 3.2 shutout innings. Feltman nailed down his third save of the season despite some late pressure.

High Point struck early, plating two in the first and a solo home run from Ben Aklinski in the third. They narrowed the gap to one with a sixth-inning rally, but the Rockers couldn't overcome Lexington's surge. The loss drops High Point to 5-2 and snaps their perfect record in home openers, dating back to the club's founding.

The series in High Point will continue tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM. Legends fans can catch the action at FloBaseball.tv.

