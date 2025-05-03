First Place Lexington Legends

May 3, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







Your local Lexington Legends are now in FIRST PLACE in the South Division of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. Last night, Friday, May 2nd, they took down the High Point Rockers in High Point, NC, giving the Rockers their first Opening Night loss in franchise history. Brady Whalen delivered a two run RBI to take the lead for good.

Through 7 games, the Legends are 6-1, leading the South Division and tied with the Staten Island FerryHawks for the best record in the league. The Legends are also leading in numerous statistics:

1st in Team ERA (3.57)

T-1st in Saves (3)

1st in Opposing Team Batting Average (.216)

1st in Allowed Home Runs (5)

1st in Batting Average (.340)

1st in On Base Percentage (.428)

1st in Slugging (.582)

2nd in Doubles (16)

2nd in Home Runs (13)

2nd in RBIs (50)

2nd in Walks (34)

Several standout players are also having a stellar start to the season:

Drew Ellis - 2nd in Batting Average (.467), 2nd in Doubles (4), 2nd in Home Runs (3), 3rd in RBIs (8), 2nd in Slugging (.900), 3rd in On Base Percentage (.529)

Brian Feuntes - 3rd in Batting Average (.444), 2nd in Doubles (4)

Brady Whalen - 4th in Batting Average (.423), 1st in Home Runs (4), 1st in RBIs (11), 1st in Slugging (1.038)

Curtis Terry - 5th in Batting Average (.400), 3rd in Doubles (3)

Nic Laio - 1st in Strikeouts (15)

Durbin Feltman - 1st in Saves (3)

The Legends will take on the High Point Rockers for game two of the series tonight at 6:35 PM and can be seen live on FloBaseball.tv.

Your Lexington Legends will be back in town on Friday, May 9th to take on the Staten Island FerryHawks. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM. Join us for First Responders Night, presented by Hicks & Funfsinn, where the all first responders will receive up to four complimentary tickets with presentation of their credentials at the ticket office. After the game will be the best fireworks show in town, with an encore at the game on Saturday night. The series conclusion on Sunday will be Mother's Day at the ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.