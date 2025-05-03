Boxcars Take One from Lexington

Hagerstown, MD - The Boxcars took one of three against Lexington, to kick off their longest road trip of the season.

Hagerstown opened the series on Tuesday night, taking down the Legends 5-4. David Richardson was stellar on the mound for the Boxcars, going 4.2 innings, allowing one earned run and struck out six. Rafael Kelly shut the side down in the ninth to record his second save of the season.

Offensively, Errol Robinson and Chad Sedio launched their first home runs of the season, with Sedio's putting two on the scoreboard. Hagerstown was able to hold on during Lexington's late rally and secure a win in game one.

Lexington took game two on Wednesday morning, 6-3. Boxcar pitching struggled out of the gate, and Hagerstown wasn't able to crawl their way back into the game. The side scored on a 2 run double off the bat of Jesus Lujano, and tacked on a third run late, through an Errol Robinson sac fly.

The Boxcars dropped game three, Thursday afternoon, 11-6. Welington Dotel and Joe Campagna notched their first homers of the season, and Errol Robinson recorded his 4th double and 7th RBI in 6 games. Chung, Deluca and Sedio also registered RBIs.

The Boxcars will head to Staten Island, opening the series on May 2nd and concluding with a double header on the 3rd.

