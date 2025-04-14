Boxcars Add Four Pitchers

April 14, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Hagerstown, MD - The Flying Boxcars added four more pitchers to their 2025 roster..

RHP Jack Weisenberger

Jack Weisenberger joins the Boxcars from the Athletics organization. In 2023, Weisenberger pitched 16.2 innings at the AA level, posting a 3.78 ERA, striking out 18. Last season, he also made 8 appearances for the AA Midland Rockhounds, where he notched a 1.35 ERA while sitting down 10 batters. Prior to his pro career, Weisenberg played collegiately at the University of Michigan.

RHP Michael Saturria

Saturria, a Memphis native, joins the Boxcars after spending last season in the Florida Complex League with the Tampa Bay Rays. Saturria pitched 29.1 innings, striking out 36 batters, and posted a 2.76 ERA. In 17 appearances, he posted a 4-2 record and earned 2 saves.

RHP Franky Quintana

Quintana joins the Boxcars after playing his entire professional career in Cuba as well as with the Cuban national team. Quintana holds a career 3.99 ERA, and notably has only allowed 12 home runs through his 290.2 innings of work.

Quintana will make his independent ball debut in Hagerstown.

RHP Armando Ceballo

Ceballo joins the Boxcars, having most recently played in the Pecos League, out of Albany State. In 2024, he split time between the Garden City Wind and Pecos Bills, posting a 7.32 ERA as a starter and 2.89 as a reliever.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.