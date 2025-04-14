Jack Reinheimer and Kevin Watson Jr. Return for 2025
April 14, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Gastonia Ghost Peppers News Release
GASTONIA, N.C. - The Gastonia Ghost Peppers have signed INF Jack Reinheimer and OF Kevin Watson Jr. for the 2025 season, announced by general manager Brady Salisbury on Monday.
Gastonia welcomes back both Reinheimer and Watson Jr., who played for the Baseball Club last season.
Reinheimer, 32, has played for Gastonia since 2022. The Charlotte native was drafted by the Mariners in 2013 and played in the big leagues for the Diamondbacks and Mets in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Reinheimer is Gastonia's all-time leader in several categories, including hits (267), doubles (58), stolen bases (104), runs (193), and he's tied for the most games played (236).
Watson Jr., 25, was drafted by the Diamondbacks in 2017. He spent three years in Arizona's system, and then another three years with the Angels organization, reaching High-A Tri-City in 2021. The Beaverton, Oregon, native played 98 games for Gastonia last season, hitting .302 with an .877 OPS to go along with 40 stolen bases. Watson Jr.'s 40 steals rank fourth all-time in Gastonia history for swiped bags in a single season.
With the addition of these two returners, the Ghost Peppers have now signed 17 players for 2025.
The players who have signed so far are:
RHP Jimmie Sherfy
RHP Parker Kruglewicz
RHP Ryne Inman
RHP Matt Hartman
RHP Nick Snyder
LHP Nick Horvath
LHP Ryan Hennen
LHP Kevin Smith
C Gavin Stupienski
C Luis Aviles
INF Jake Hoover
INF Alan Alonso
INF Ethan Skender
INF Braxton Davidson
INF Jack Reinheimer
OF Eric De La Rosa
OF Kevin Watson Jr.
The team will complete the player signing announcements over the next two weeks.
