High Point Rockers Open Spring Training at Truist Point

April 14, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers opened 12 days of spring training on Monday with 39 of the 42 players in camp at Truist Point. Among the group on the field Monday were nine players with prior Major League playing experience and 20 who have previously played with the Rockers.

"It was a good day to start to putting this team together," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. "All of these guys have been training throughout the offseason in order to be ready to go today. Now it's our job to determine which are the best 26 to start the season."

Among the familiar faces returning to High Point are outfielder Ben Aklinski, first baseman Evan Edwards, second baseman D.J. Burt and pitchers Kyle Barraclough, Cooper Casad, Jacob Edwards, Jonah Scolaro and Taylor Guerrieri. All spent time with the Rockers during the 2024 season as High Point earned the Atlantic League's South Division co-championship along with Charleston.

Among those with prior Major League experience, the Rockers got their first look at outfielders Luis Gonzalez (SF Giants 2022), and Cody Wilson (Nationals 2021), as well as pitchers Kent Emanuel (Miami 2024) and Erich Uelmen (Phillies 2023). Gonzalez was an everyday player with the Giants in 2022 while Emanuel was in Miami's bullpen last season. Uelmen was a reliever with the Chicago Cubs in 2022 and the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023. Wilson debuted with Washington in 2021.

Other returning players expected to contribute are pitcher Peter Solomon who was a starter for the Rockers in 2024 before his contract was purchased by the Texas Rangers, and DH Nick Longhi who was leading the Atlantic League in homers last year before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Just three players were missing from the 42 players expected in camp. INF Michael Martinez and OF Gilberto Jimenez are awaiting their visas while RHP Justin Lewis is a scheduled late arrival.

The Rockers are the only team in the Atlantic League to have posted five straight winning records, dating back to their inaugural season in 2019.

The Rockers will host the Gastonia Ghost Peppers in an exhibition game at 6:05 p.m. at Truist Point on Saturday, April 19. The regular season opens April 25 with High Point visiting Southern Maryland. The home opener at Truist Point is on Friday, May 2 against the Lexington Legends.

Tickets to the exhibition game, which comes with complimentary concessions, are available at the Truist Point Box Office and online at HighPointRockers.com.

