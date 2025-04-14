Spring Training Begins - Two More Signed; Four Invited

April 14, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today took the field at Fairfield Properties Ballpark for the first time in 2025 to begin their spring training workouts. The team included two additions, as the Ducks announced the signings of right-handed pitchers Tim Melville and Nick Tropeano.

Melville begins his fourth season with the Ducks and 16th in professional baseball. The righty has made 23 appearances (11 starts) combined in 2017, 2019 and 2024 with the Flock, totaling a 5-5 record with a 4.06 ERA, one complete game and 76 strikeouts to 31 walks over 68.2 innings of work. His contract was purchased by the Minnesota Twins in 2017 and the Colorado Rockies in 2019, and he reached the Major Leagues during the same season with both clubs. The 35-year-old then returned to the Ducks in 2024, making 12 relief appearances while striking out 15 batters in 9.2 innings.

The Santa Monica, Calif., resident has spent three seasons in the Major Leagues with the Cincinnati Reds (2016), Twins (2017), San Diego Padres (2017) and Rockies (2019). In 13 games (10 starts), he has accrued a 2-5 record with a 6.75 ERA and 39 strikeouts to 29 walks over 48.0 innings. The Virginia native also pitched three seasons (2020-21, 2023) in the Chinese Professional Baseball League, compiling a 12-12 record with a 3.84 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 39 games (34 starts). Melville was originally selected by the Kansas City Royals in the fourth round of the 2008 amateur draft from Wentzville Holt High School in Missouri.

Tropeano returns for his second season with the Ducks and 14th in professional baseball. The righty has seven seasons of Major League experience, pitching with the Houston Astros (2014), Los Angeles Angels (2015-16, 2018-19), Pittsburgh Pirates (2020), San Francisco Giants (2021) and New York Mets (2021). In 54 games (39 starts), the West Islip, N.Y. native compiled a 14-14 record with a 4.22 ERA and 214 strikeouts to 94 walks over 241.0 innings. He earned the win in his MLB debut on September 10, 2014, tossing five innings of two-run ball in a 5-2 road victory over the Seattle Mariners.

The 34-year-old made 15 appearances (six starts) for the Flock in 2024, totaling a 4-2 record with a 5.48 ERA and 39 strikeouts to 23 walks over 46.0 innings of work. He allowed three earned runs or less in each of his first five starts with the team, earning four wins in that span, and posted a 4.50 ERA overall as a starter. Previously, the West Islip High School alum earned Baseball America Triple-A All-Star and Pacific Coast League All-Star honors in 2014 as well as South Atlantic League All-Star honors in 2012. Tropeano was originally selected by the Astros in the fifth round of the 2011 amateur draft from Stony Brook University.

The Ducks also invited four players to spring training: pitcher Jacob Asa, outfielder/pitcher Chad Pike, infielder TJ Werner and catcher Chris Suleski. Asa, Pike and Werner received invites after taking part in the Ducks Open Player Tryout on April 12, while Suleski was drafted by the Ducks at the Baseball America Atlantic League Pro Days, powered by IndyBall Jobs, held at Truist Point in High Point, N.C., April 8-9.

The Ducks will host four spring training games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in preparation for the 2025 season. Long Island will take on the California Dogecoin, a traveling barnstormer team, and the Long Island Black Sox, a local amateur team, in two exhibition games apiece. Here is a look at the spring training schedule:

Friday, April 18 - Ducks vs. Dogecoin - 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 19 - Ducks vs. Dogecoin - 1:00 p.m.

Monday, April 21 - Ducks vs. Black Sox - 1:00 p.m.

Tuesday, April 22 - Ducks vs. Black Sox - 1:00 p.m.

Admission to the game on April 19 will be free for all fans as part of the team's Fan Fest event, with gates opening at 10:30 a.m. Admission to the other three exhibition games will be free for Ducks full season ticket holders, while a $5 donation to the QuackerJack Foundation will apply for all other fans. Gates for those three games will open at 12:30 p.m., and tickets must be purchased at the Fairfield Properties Ballpark on the day of the game.

Following spring training, the Ducks will begin their 25th Anniversary Season, presented by Catholic Health, on Friday, April 25, at 6:35 p.m. against the Lancaster Stormers. Gates will open at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders), and the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Replica Home Pinstripe Jerseys, courtesy of P.C. Richard and Son. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:15 to enjoy pregame team introductions. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

