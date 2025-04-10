Boxcars Select Martinez First Overall

April 10, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown, MD - The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars selected Quinton Martinez, first overall, in the Atlantic League Draft.

The Atlantic League, along with Baseball America and IndyBall Jobs, hosted Pro Days in High Point, NC, on April 8th and 9th. After the conclusion of the Pro Days, managers from each Atlantic League team made at least one selection in a draft of available players. The Boxcars were awarded the first overall pick based upon 2024 season results.

With the first pick, manager Mark Mason selected LHP Quinton Martinez.

Quinton Martinez played his collegiate ball at App State and UNC Charlotte, before spending time with the Angels organization. He would reach the A+ level with Tri-City in 2024, where he struck out 19 through 23.2 innings in relief.

Martinez will make his independent ball debut with the Boxcars.

With the first selection in the second round (11th overall), the Boxcars selected LHP Branden Noriega. Noriega was drafted to the Cubs organization in 2022 where he would reach the single A level with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

