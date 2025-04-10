2025 Anthem Idol Competition Saturday, May 10

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks and 103.1 The WOLF and WALK 97.5 today announced the team's annual Anthem Idol competition will take place on Saturday, May 10, at Fairfield Properties Ballpark, the home of the Ducks.

Registration will take place promptly at 9:00 a.m. on May 10, with auditions to follow shortly thereafter. In order to expedite the registration process, contestants are encouraged to fill out the Anthem Idol application form, which can be printed by visiting LIDucks.com. Those attending should bring their completed forms with them to the ballpark on May 10. Registration forms WILL NOT be accepted prior to the event.

Anthem Idol contestants will be vying for one of a limited number of openings to perform the National Anthem during the Ducks 25th Anniversary Season, presented by Catholic Health. Scheduled to judge this year's competition will be Alexa Neo from 103.1 The WOLF, Long Island's Country; Christina Kay from WALK 97.5, Long Island's Best Variety; and Josh Zaid, Long Island Ducks On-Field Host (judges subject to change).

All singing performances must be done a capella, with a time limit of one minute and 30 seconds. Anthem lyrics must be sung from memory. Musicians are also encouraged to participate in the contest, but no electric will be available for use. No audio or video tapes will be accepted. Anthem Idol is scheduled to be held rain or shine.

The lucky winners of the 2025 Anthem Idol competition will each be notified in the weeks following the event. The Promotional Street Team from 103.1 The WOLF and WALK 97.5 will also be on hand May 10 with music, giveaways and chances to win prizes for all who show up.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

