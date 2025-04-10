Stormers Draft Outfielder

April 10, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Lancaster Stormers added outfielder Sam Plash from the Atlantic League Pro Days, sponsored by Indy Ball Jobs, it was announced by manager Ross Peeples. Lancaster had the seventh pick in the draft, held in reverse order of final records in 2024.

He is the 28th person that will be with the Stormers for spring camp, which will begin Sunday, April 13 with photos and physicals. The Stormers will hit the field for the first time on April 14 and play their first spring training game at York on Wednesday, April 16.

That will be followed by five home exhibition games, highlighted by the FanFest game against Hagerstown at 1:00 on Saturday, April 19.

Plash, 27, has prior professional experience with Florence of the Frontier League and Ogden of the Pioneer League. Over that time, he batted .222 with 14 hits in 63 at bats. Seven of those hits were for extra bases with four homers. He knocked in 13 runs.

Prior to his professional baseball career, Plash played at the University of Mobile for two seasons as a graduate student, batting a combined .322 with 20 homers and 86 RBI in 85 games.

As an undergraduate, Plash was an offensive lineman at the University of Mississippi.

The regular season will open at Long Island on April 25 with the home opener at Penn Medicine Park one week later against Gastonia.

