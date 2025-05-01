Sandoval, Semo Pace Stormers Win

May 1, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Ariel Sandoval and Andrew Semo combined to go 8-for 9 on Thursday evening to guide the Lancaster Stormers to a 10-6 win over the York Revolution in the finale of a three-game series at WellSpan Park.

With the win, the Stormers will go into Friday night's home opener with a 3-3 record.

Sandoval knocked out four singles, including a bunt, scored two and drove home a run. Semo did even better. The catcher, in just his second pro game in the US, was 4-for-4 with a double, triple, stolen base, long sacrifice fly and four RBI.

York grabbed an early 4-0 lead off Lancaster starter Noah Skirrow, but, in a series marked by comebacks, the Stormers rallied in the top of the fifth. Sandoval skipped a two-hopper off the left field wall for his second single and moved up when Jairus Richards was unable to play the carom cleanly. Semo followed with his triple to center to get Lancaster on the board. Nick Ward doubled to deep right to cut the lead to 4-2, and, one out later, Mason Martin slammed a two-run homer over the tents in right field to knot the game.

Each club scored a run in the sixth before the Stormers pulled ahead for good in the top of the seventh. With one out and Martin at first, third baseman Osvaldo Tovalin fielded a Joseph Carpenter grounder and sailed the throw to first for his third error of the night. The blunder proved costly. Sandoval stroked his fourth single of the game, a smash off Tovalin's glove, for a 6-5 lead. Semo doubled to left to drive home a pair, and Ward followed with a double to left center, as the Stormers went ahead, 10-5.

Michael McAvene pitched two scoreless innings to hold the lead, but the right-hander faltered in the ninth, yielding two hits and two walks as the Revs narrowed the gap. Phil Diehl took over and got Richards to line into an unassisted double play to shortstop Yeison Coca. William Simoneit popped to third to tie the game.

Jackson Rees (1-0) earned the win for Lancaster while lefty Zach Veen (0-1) took the loss for the Revs. Diehl earned his second save.

The Stormers host Gastonia on Friday with Matt Swarmer (0-1) on the hill for Lancaster against Ghost Peppers lefty Nick Wells (0-0). Fans may tune into FloBaseball beginning at 6:45.

NOTES: Martin has hit 31 homers in 72 games in a Lancaster jersey...He has at least one RBI in all six games played this season...Both clubs had 38 hits in the series...Sandoval went 8-for-13 in the three-game set...Frankie Tostado had a rare two-run sac fly in the bottom of the third on a deep fly to center that was run down by Sandoval, who then lost his footing...Lancaster kept York from stealing a base for the second straight night.

