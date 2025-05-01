Record-Breaking Crowd Packed GoMart Ballpark as Marshall Walked off No. 16 WVU

(Charleston, WV) - GoMart Ballpark roared to life on Wednesday night, April 30, as 9,629 fans packed the stands for the highly anticipated showdown between in-state rivals West Virginia University and Marshall University. The sold-out crowd - the largest ever recorded for a WVU vs. Marshall matchup at GoMart Ballpark - witnessed a thrilling 7-6 walk-off win by the Thundering Herd.

The electric atmosphere and dramatic finish marked a milestone moment not only for the teams but also for the ballpark itself. Tickets to the game were gone nearly a week in advance, and fans were treated to a back-and-forth battle that capped off with Marshall (24-22) clinching its sixth straight win. This event marks the highest-attended game for both teams in the history of their respective programs in the mountain state surpassing the 4,629 fans in attendance at Kendrick Family Ballpark on April 3, 2025 when WVU faced off against Pitt and the 3,124 fans in attendance when Marshall took on the Manhattan Jaspers at Jack Cook Field on March 1, 2024.

"This was college baseball at its finest - passionate fans, high energy, and a walk-off win to remember," said General Manager Ben Blum. "Having a record crowd to celebrate and enjoy this incredible in-state rivalry was nothing short of amazing. We look forward to continuing this one-of-a-kind tradition for years to come!" added the Dirty Birds owner, Andy Shea.

The timing couldn't be more perfect as the Charleston Dirty Birds will take the field for their 2025 home opener on Friday, May 2nd. After an unforgettable college showdown, the excitement is only building for a summer packed with family fun, big promotions, and top-tier baseball at GoMart Ballpark. Get your tickets now at dirtybirdsbaseball.com and be part of the action all season long!

