Connell's Blast Walks off Stormers as Revs Improve to 5-0

May 1, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): Justin Connell blasted a walk-off home run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning as the York Revolution completed a five-run comeback, defeating the Lancaster Stormers, 8-7 on Wednesday evening at WellSpan Park.

The Revs improve to 5-0 as they have established the second greatest start to a season in franchise history behind only the 2011 club who started 7-0.

York erased a five-run comeback en route to their third last at-bat win in the first five games of the season, which already included a four-run comeback in Saturday's game at Gastonia.

Down 6-1 in the fifth, the Revs began to piece together their comeback path. Taking advantage of a throwing error by Lancaster starter Tim Brennan, Frankie Tostado drilled a two-run double to the gap in right center to bring the Revs within 6-3.

York went to work against the Lancaster bullpen in the sixth. Connell started things with an infield single and after a Jeffrey Wehler base hit put runners at the corners with one out, Ryan Higgins smoked his first hit of the season, an RBI single into left. Tomo Otosaka reached on an infield single to load the bases and Jalen Miller roped a two-run single to left, tying the game at 6-6.

The Revs appeared poised for more, but LeDarious Clark cut down Otosaka attempting to score on Alerick Soularie's fly ball to shallow center to end the inning.

York escaped tricky situations on the other side as the bullpen came up big in clutch spots. Hunter Dula stranded two in scoring position recording the final two outs of the sixth. Chad Coles got a pair of big outs in the seventh working around Nick Lucky's leadoff double, and Danny Denz entered to retire Kelly Dugan on an inning ending ground out, leaving the go ahead run at third.

Lancaster went ahead one last time in the eighth. Joseph Carpenter took a close full count offering for a leadoff walk and a pair of singles loaded the bases. York reliever Mauricio Llovera struck out Slade Schield and nearly induced an inning ending double play, but Nick Ward narrowly beat the relay to first allowing a run to score for a 7-6 Stormers lead.

The Revs answered in the bottom of the eighth. Ryley Gilliam walked the bases loaded to start the inning before recording a strikeout and being replaced by lefty Phil Diehl. Tostado bounced a grounder to first that was muffed by Mason Martin for an error, tying the game at 7-7. Diehl rebounded to record an inning ending double play, escaping further trouble.

York closer Cam Robinson (2-0) used a double play to retire the side in order in the top of the ninth.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Connell worked a full count against Diehl (0-1) before blasting a no-doubt shot over the carousel in left center field, capping the Revs comeback with a dramatic 8-7 victory.

Each team scored an early run in the second inning as Martin homered to right center for Lancaster and Jeffrey Wehler ripped an RBI single to right center field for York.

The Stormers used three consecutive doubles from their 3-4-5 hitters to rally for three runs in the fourth as Dugan drove in a pair on his two-bagger and Ariel Sandoval later added an RBI single. Ward stroked a two-run homer to the right field porch in the fifth as Lancaster's lead reached 6-1, setting the stage for York's comeback to take shape.

Notes: The five-run comeback ties the Revs' biggest comeback from all of last year which occurred on the same date (April 30) in a victory at Gastonia. Connell's blast marked the 23rd walk-off homer in franchise history and first since David Washington's first half division title clinching shot against Long Island on June 25, 2024. The Revs have three last at-bat victories and three one-run victories in the first five games, including comeback wins from down four runs and five runs. Otosaka (2-for-3) leads the league with 11 hits and is batting .478 (11-for-23) to begin the season. He joins Tostado and Connell as Revs who have hit safely in each of the first five games. Connell reached four out of five times, going 3-for-4 at the plate; he collected his sixth walk, one off the league lead, and pushed his on-base percentage to .600.

Up Next: York lefty Matt Walker (0-0) faces Lancaster's Noah Skirrow (1-0) in Thursday's series finale as the Revs go for a second straight sweep to begin the year. First pitch is set for 6:30pm on Post-Secondary Education Night presented by Papa John's and Hunger Free Thursday presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union. The night features a Championship Hat giveaway for the first 1,000 fans. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.