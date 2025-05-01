Offensive Eruption Powers Legends to 13-6 Win over Hagerstown

May 1, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Lexington Legends exploded for 18 hits and four home runs in a dominant 13-6 win over the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Thursday afternoon at Legends Field.

Lexington's lineup was relentless, scoring in six of their eight offensive innings. Curtis Terry led the way with a 3-for-5 performance, including two doubles and a homer-his first of the season. Kole Cottam crushed a triple and a home run, driving in three, while Colin Burgess added his first home run in his professional career, and five RBIs.

Brady Whalen also stayed hot, going 3-for-5 with his league-leading fourth home run. The Legends hit four long balls on the day and tallied nine extra-base hits overall.

On the mound, Nic Laio (2-0) earned the win despite a shaky start, giving up six earned runs over 5.2 innings. The bullpen trio of Lynch, Haab, and Ross combined for 3.1 shutout innings to slam the door on Hagerstown and seal the game and the series.

Hagerstown managed nine hits, including homers from Welington Dotel and Joe Campagna in the second inning, but couldn't keep up with Lexington's offensive barrage. With the win, the Legends take the series and improve to 5-1 on the season.

The Legends head to High Point, North Carolina to take on the High Point Rockers, then over to Charleston against the Dirty Birds. They will return home on Friday, May 9th to host the Staten Island FerryHawks on First Responders Day. All first responders will receive up to four complimentary tickets thanks to Hicks & Funfsinn on May 9th by presenting their credentials at the Legends Ticket Office. The FerryHawks will still be in town the next night, May 10th, for Hit the Books Bookmark Redemption Night thanks to iHOP, followed by postgame fireworks. May 11th is Mothers Day at Legends Field, fans can call the Legends Group Sales Department at 859-422-7869 to book a special Mother's Day Brunch in the Lexington Lounge.

