Ducks Drop Homestand Finale to Ferryhawks

May 1, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks outfielder Chris Roller

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Staten Island FerryHawks 10-5 on Thursday night in the final game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Ducks offense was led by Chris Roller, who began the game with a solo home run to left field, his first with the Ducks. He finished the game with two hits, an RBI, two runs and a walk. Troy Viola also picked up two hits for the Flock, including an RBI single to left in the seventh.

Staten Island was led at the plate by Pablo Sandoval, who hit a pair of home runs and drove in five runs. Mark Contreras added two hits, three RBIs and three runs for the FerryHawks.

Staten Island starter Adalberto Mejia did not factor into the decision but pitched four innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk while striking out six. Brennan Oxford (2-0) picked up the win with two scoreless innings, conceding two hits and a walk with two strikeouts. Ducks starter Justin Alintoff (0-1) took the loss, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk in four innings with one strikeout.

The Ducks take their first road trip of the season on Friday when they begin a three-game series against the York Revolution. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at WellSpan Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander John Gant (0-1, 4.50) gets the start for the Ducks against Revolution righty Foster Pace (1-0, 3.60).

Long Island return home on Friday, May 9, to open a three-game set against the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer to save $15 when spending $50 or more (dine-in) and one (1) free appetizer when spending $30 or more (delivery/pick-up) from The Tap Room to fans as they exit the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

