Revs Extend Forney's Contract

May 1, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release









York Revolution Manager Rick Forney

(York Revolution) York Revolution Manager Rick Forney(York Revolution)

(York, Pa.) The York Revolution and Field Manager Rick Forney have signed a contract extension that will keep Forney as the Skipper of the Revs through at least the 2028 season. The deal was announced to the WellSpan Park crowd just minutes before the team took the field for their 2025 home opener on April 29, 2025. With the Revs, Forney has compiled an Atlantic League leading .605 winning percentage in two seasons and was the Atlantic League Manager of the Year after the 2024 season. He was previously under contract through the 2025 season.

"We are thrilled to get this done and assure Rick and our fans that we'll be together for at least four more seasons," said Revs President and General Manager Ben Shipley. "Rick is a first-class manager and leader in every respect. We are lucky to have him, and excited to assure Rick and our fans that we'll keep this good thing going."

Forney echoed Shipley's thoughts. "Coming to York has been great for my family and me. I love it here and fortunately we've been able to have some success on the field, as well. I appreciate the vote of confidence and the job security from the Revolution organization."

Forney came to York for the 2023 season after 26 seasons in Winnipeg, with the Goldeyes of the American Association, including 17 as manager. He led the Goldeyes to an overall record of 887-753, 13 winning seasons, 10 playoff appearances, and three American Association championships (2012, 2016, 2017). He was also a two-time American Association Manager of the Year (2011, 2020).

Forney's success has continued into his York tenure as the 2024 Revs put together one of the greatest seasons in Atlantic League history, going a franchise record 80-45 and winning the first half of the ALPB North Division by 12.0 games with a 43-20 record. York went 6-1 in the postseason en route to the fourth Atlantic League championship in franchise history and Forney's fourth as a manager. In addition to setting numerous franchise and league records, the Revs also sold eight player contracts including a franchise record-tying six to MLB organizations. Forney achieved his 1,000th win as a manager on July 4, 2024, and picked up his 100th win as Revs manager on June 15, 2024. Through the two seasons in York, his .604 winning percentage (151-99) is the highest in league history.

Born in nearby Annapolis, Maryland, Forney lives in Frederick County, Maryland, with his wife and three children, one of whom has cerebral palsy. Forney and his wife, Erika, lost their eldest child, David, in 2020 when he passed unexpectedly while studying and playing football at the United States Naval Academy.

Drafted by the O's as a 26th-round pick in 1991 out of Anne Arundel Community College, the right-handed pitcher launched his professional career with a 7-0 record and a 2.19 ERA for the Orioles' Rookie level Gulf Coast League affiliate. The following season, he posted a 2.48 ERA in 123.1 innings for the Low-A Midwest League's Kane County Cougars. In 1993, he won 14 games and recorded a 2.78 ERA for the High-A Carolina League's Frederick Keys. Forney spent the majority of the next two seasons pitching at the Double-A level with the Eastern League's Bowie Baysox, including a 13-win campaign in 1994 that saw Forney toss the only perfect game in Baysox history on July 30 of that season. Forney reached the Triple-A level in 1995, making three starts for the International League's Rochester Red Wings. He would play the following season with the Lubbock Crickets before joining the Goldeyes in 1997 and becoming one of the greatest pitchers in the club's history, before eventually moving to the Pitching Coach then Manager role in 2000.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.