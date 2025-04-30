Roses Frustration Continues

April 30, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Lancaster Stormers cannot seem to buy a win at WellSpan Park over the last two years.

Wednesday evening, Lancaster cruised to a 6-1 lead on a slew of extra base hits, but the York Revolution capped off a rally with a walkoff homer by Justin Connell, beating the Stormers, 8-7, in the middle game of a three-game series.

Connell connected off Phil Diehl's (0-1) 3-2 offering with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to end the night, but it was earlier mistakes on defense that cost the Stormers dearly.

With the 6-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth, starter Tim Brennan threw away a potential double play ball, setting the Revolution up with runners at the corners and one out. Frankie Tostado took Brennan's next pitch to the gap in right center to plate both runners.

York had already narrowed the gap to 6-4 in the sixth when Tomo Otosaka's potential DP grounder reversed course on second baseman Nick Ward allowing everyone to advance safely. Again, the next batter, Jalen Miller cashed in on the chance, singling home a pair to tie the game.

Ward gave the Stormers a 7-6 lead with a bases loaded force out grounder in the top of the eighth. York loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the inning on consecutive full count walks by Ryley Gilliam. Gilliam also went to 3-2 on Miller but struck out the York second baseman.

Diehl took over and coaxed a slow bounder by Tostado. Mason Martin looked to throw to the plate but fumbled the ball, allowing the tying run to score. Diehl got Alerick Soularie to ground into a 6-4-3 double play to close the threat.

Martin homered to open the second inning, but the Stormers appeared to take control of the game in the fourth. Alex Isola clubbed a double off the left field wall, and Martin followed with a double to deep right center that did not score the run. Kelly Dugan followed with a third straight double to knock home both runners. Dugan later scored on Ariel Sandoval's single to left.

Ward slugged a two-run homer to right in the top of the fifth.

The series finale will pit right-hander Noah Skirrow (1-0) against lefty Matt Walker (0-0). Fans may tune into Flo Baseball at 6:25.

NOTES: Nick Lucky doubled to open the seventh, his fifth straight game with an extra-base hit...Martin has an RBI in all five games...The Stormers are 0-for-5 with the bases loaded in the series...Otosaka has reached base on nine of ten plate appearances...LeDarious Clark picked up an outfield assist doubling up Otosaka at home in the sixth inning.

