Long Island's Comeback Falls Short to Staten Island

April 30, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Staten Island FerryHawks 8-4 on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Troy Viola put the Ducks in front in the second inning with an opposite-field solo homer to right off FerryHawks starter Jack Mahoney. Staten Island responded with a four-run third inning off Ducks starter Mitchell Senger, highlighted by Nate Scantlin's solo homer to center and RBI singles by Damon Dues and Mark Contreras. An RBI single in the sixth by Aaron Takacs made it 5-1 FerryHawks.

Long Island put a three-spot on the scoreboard in the eighth inning to close to within a run. River Town's two-run double to right-center and JC Encarnacion's RBI single to right field highlighted the inning. However, the FerryHawks answered with three in the ninth to put the game out of reach.

Mahoney did not factor into the decision but pitched four innings of one-run ball, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out five. Matt Dunaway (2-0) collected the win despite allowing three runs on three hits and two walks over three and two-thirds innings with four strikeouts. Senger (0-1) took the loss, giving up five runs on eight hits and a walk with two strikeouts.

The Ducks and FerryHawks wrap up their three-game set on Thursday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Bluebird Hardwater Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark. Representatives from Bluebird Hardwater will be hosting a sampling event in the Duck Club, which will be open for all fans to enjoy. Additionally, fans can enjoy a buy one, get one half-price special on all Cutwater Pre-Made Cocktails during the game. Right-hander Justin Alintoff (season debut) toes the rubber for the Ducks against FerryHawks southpaw Adalberto Mejia (0-0, 3.85).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

