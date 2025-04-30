Late Comeback Falls Short as Legends Drop First Game of Season

The Lexington Legends suffered their first loss of the young season on Monday night, falling 5-4 to the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars at home in a game delayed nearly two hours by weather.

Hagerstown jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the third inning thanks to a two-run homer from shortstop Errol Robinson and a two-RBI single by Chad Sedio. Lexington chipped away with single runs in the fourth, fifth, seventh, and eighth innings, but ultimately couldn't overcome the early deficit. Drew Ellis stayed hot at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs, and two walks.

Despite giving up only six hits, Lexington pitchers allowed five runs (four earned), with starter Tanner Tully (0-1) tagged for the loss. Lexington relievers Kaleb Sophy and Jonathan Haab held Hagerstown in check late, but a hit-by-pitch and a passed ball contributed to the eventual game-winning run in the eighth.

The Legends had several chances but stranded seven runners and struck out 10 times. Hagerstown's bullpen preserved the lead, with reliever Franky Quintana earning the win and Rafael Kelly collecting his second save.

Now 3-1, Lexington will look to bounce back in their next matchup as the series continues on Wednesday, April 30th. Wednesday will be Education Day, as the Legends welcome schools from all around the Bluegrass for an afternoon of baseball, learning, and fun, with first pitch scheduled for 10:30 AM.

