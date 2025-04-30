High Point Rockers Canine Ambassador Featured on NPR on Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

HIGH POINT, N.C. - April 30 is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day and the High Point Rockers are thrilled that they were early volunteers. For the last six months, the Rockers team and front office staff has welcomed Ruby, an evacuee from Asheville who was airlifted to Winston-Salem by the Bissell Pet Foundation after Hurricane Helene.

Ruby was recently featured in National Public Radio's "Up First Newsletter" which selected the 12 best adopted shelter pet stories out of over 600 nominations. The story, titled "Workplace Joy" celebrates the positive impact Ruby has had on the Rockers' 15 front office staff members and over 30 team personnel.

Rockers team president Pete Fisch and his wife Melissa were contacted about serving as foster parents by the Forsyth Humane Society. They met Ruby, a mixed breed who had been rescued from flood waters in Western North Carolina. The fostering did not last long before they decided to make Ruby a part of their permanent family, joining Chip, Cooper, and Millie.

Ruby commutes daily with Pete from their home in Winston-Salem. A heartwarming presence in the Rockers front office, Ruby greets all visitors with tail wags and a welcoming demeanor. She has found her favorite resting places, determined which staff member has the best treats and anxiously awaits the arrival of the USPS mail delivery which results in additional treats. And she takes multiple walks each day with different staff members. Her daily presence offers a mental health boost to every member of the staff.

"Ruby has been a great addition to our staff and our home," said Fisch. "Her sweet personality makes her a great ambassador for the team. Our staff has grown to love her and she, in turn, has provided great jot to every member of the team."

Ruby will make regular appearances at Rockers games and will continue to thrive in her role as team canine ambassador.

For the Rockers, adopting a shelter pet has proven to be a life-saving decision. Ruby's adoption has allowed her to live her best life in the loving arms of a dedicated group environment.

