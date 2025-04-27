Edwards Leads Hitting Explosion as Rockers Sweep Crabs

WALDORF, Md. - Evan Edwards (Southern Guilford HS/NC State) hit for the cycle and Luis Gonzalez blasted a pair of home runs as the High Point Rockers finished off a sweep of Southern Maryland with a 17-10 win on Sunday afternoon at Regency Furniture Stadium.

The Rockers now head south to play a doubleheader at the Gastonia Ghost Peppers on Monday starting at 12:30. After a Tuesday night game at Gastonia, the Rockers will play their home opener on Friday night at Truist Point.

High Point pounded out 16 hits including three doubles, a triple and four home runs on the day.

Edwards had a lead-off double in the second, a two-run single in the third, a three-run homer in the sixth and a run-scoring triple in the ninth. He added an RBI groundout in the eighth to drive in seven runs.

The Rockers hit four homers in the game as Luis Gonzalez blasted two more round-trippers including a solo shot leading off the fifth and a decisive three-run homer in the ninth.

After building a 12-4 lead behind brilliant pitching from starter Brandon Backman (W, 1-0) and a pair of scoreless innings from the bullpen, the Blue Crabs exploded for six runs in the eighth to make it a 12-10 game.

Southern Maryland broke the ice when Ethan Wilson hit a two-run homer in the first. The Rockers knotted the game at 2-2 in the second on an RBI single by Max Viera and a run-scoring double from Drew Mendoza. High Point went up 4-2 in the third on a two-run single by Evan Edwards but Wilson re-tied the game with his second two-run homer of the day in the bottom of the third.

From that point on, the Rockers dominated offensively, scoring four runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth. Gonzalez led off the fifth with a solo homer, his fourth of the season. Mendoza added a three-run homer in the fifth then Edwards blasted a three-run shot in the sixth.

Backman made his first start of the year and went five strong innings, allowing four runs while walking just one and striking out eight. Stevie Branche, signed on Saturday, pitched a 1-2-3 sixth with a pair of strikeouts. Zach Vennaro shut out the Crabs in the seventh but Southern Maryland came to life in the bottom of the eighth, tallying six times to pull to within two at 12-10. Alejandro De Aza had a two-run triple and Sam Dexter knocked a two-run homer to key the rally.

The Rockers called on Tommy Doyle who needed just nine pitches to put the Crabs down in order and preserve the win.

The Rockers are now 3-0 on the season for the second consecutive season.

After the three-game set at Gastonia, the Rockers host the Lexington Legends on Friday, May 2 at 6:35 pm at Truist Point in the home opener. Tickets are available including a special four tickets for just $24 at the Truist Point Box Office.

NOTES : Evan Edwards became just the second Rocker to hit for the cycle, joining Michael Russell who did it against Lexington on July 20, 2022. .. Luis Gonzalez became just the second Rocker with multiple homers in back to back games, along with Richie Shaffer who did it in 2019. .. The Rockers scored 37 runs in the three game series, tying the club record for runs in a series, previously set against Gastonia in 2021.

