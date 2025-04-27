Stormers Edge Ducks in Series Finale

April 27, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lancaster Stormers 3-2 on Sunday afternoon in the rubber game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Ducks struck for a pair of runs in the opening inning on Seth Beer's RBI double to right field and Taylor Kohlwey's RBI single to center off Stormers starter Alex Garbrick. Lancaster tied the game at two in the fourth on Nick Lucky's RBI triple down the right field line and Mason Martin's RBI single to center off Ducks starter Juan Hillman. It stayed that way until the eighth inning when Lucky's RBI single to left field gave the Stormers a 3-2 lead.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Hillman pitched five innings of two-run ball, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out six. Garbrick lasted three innings, giving up two runs on four hits with six strikeouts as well, walking two. Scott Engler (1-0) picked up the win after tossing a scoreless seventh inning. Mark Washington (0-1) took the loss, conceding the winning run on three hits with three strikeouts in one inning. Phil Diehl collected his first save of the year with a scoreless ninth inning, yielding a hit while striking out two.

JC Encarnacion led the Ducks with two hits and a walk. Brad Case threw two scoreless innings of relief for the Flock, while Peyton Williams pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

The Ducks continue their homestand on Tuesday night when they open a three-game series against the Staten Island FerryHawks in the Battle of the Belt. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for $5 off a purchase of $50 or more at Pat's Marketplace as fans exit the ballpark. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Right-hander Nick Tropeano (season debut) gets the start for the Ducks against FerryHawks righty Christian Capuano (season debut).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.