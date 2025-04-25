Ducks Begin 25th Anniversary Season on Long Island

April 25, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks welcomed a crowd of 5,377 fans to Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Friday night for the opening game of the Ducks 25th Anniversary Season, presented by Catholic Health.

The first 1,500 fans in attendance for the game against the Lancaster Stormers received Ducks Home Pinstripe Replica Jerseys, courtesy of P.C. Richard and Son. Fans were also able to enjoy pregame team introductions for both teams and had the chance to see the Ducks brand new turf field in use for the first time during the regular season.

Long Island took an early lead in the game, as Taylor Kohlwey launched an opposite-field solo home run to left-center field in the second inning off Stormers starter Noah Skirrow. However, Lancaster jumped in front 2-1 in the fourth on Mason Martin's solo homer to left and Kelly Dugan's RBI single to center off Ducks starter John Gant. Alex Isola's solo homer to left in the fourth and three-run innings for the visitors in the eighth and ninth rounded out the scoring.

Skirrow (1-0) earned the win, tossing five innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits while striking out five. Gant (0-1) took the loss, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks in four innings with five strikeouts. Mitchell Senger pitched two innings of one-run ball, while David Griffin pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning for the Flock.

The Ducks and Stormers continue their three-game series on Saturday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Prior to the game, the Ducks will host a 25th Anniversary Celebration, including highlights and ceremonial first pitches by team all-time greats Kevin Baez, Kraig Binick, Ray Navarrete and Lew Ford. Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular. It's also a Long Island MacArthur Airport Lucky Seat Saturday at the ballpark, and one lucky fan will win 40,000 Breeze Points, enough for two roundtrip tickets, from MacArthur Airport to a Breeze Airways nonstop destination.

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.