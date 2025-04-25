Rockers Top Southern Maryland on Opening Night

WALDORF, Md. - The High Point Rockers jumped off to an early 3-0 lead, fell behind, and rallied for a 6-4 win on Opening Night in the Atlantic League on Friday at Southern Maryland.

Impressive pitching from the Rockers bullpen paved the way for the win along with timely offense. Lefty Jacob Edwards (1-0) earned the win with four innings of shutout baseball, allowing just one hit. Newcomer Tommy Doyle, a former Major League reliever with Colorado, pitched the final two innings, striking out five of the seven hitters he faced while pitching around a single. On the night, the Rockers' staff allowed just four hits while striking out 10.

The Rockers sprinted to an early 3-0 lead. After Southern Maryland starter Shawn Semple struck out lead-off hitter Cody Wilson, Luis Gonzalez drew a walk. With two outs, Evan Edwards blasted a home run to right to stake the Rockers to a 2-0 lead. DH Max Viera then slapped his first professional base hit to left. He moved to third on a single by Drew Mendoza and scored on a single by D.J. Burt.

High Point starter Kyle Barraclough drew the Opening Night start and allowed only one hit while striking out three through the first two innings. But he ran into trouble in the third as he allowed the first five Blue Crabs to reach base on a single, two walks and two hit batters. Two more walks each forced in a run before Sam Dexter lifted a sac fly to give SMD a 4-3 lead.

High Point's Ben Aklinski tied the game at 4-4 when he led off the fifth with a solo homer to left. Southern Maryland reliever Jalen Miller then walked Evan Edwards and hit Viera with a pitch to put two runners on. Drew Mendoza blooped a single to right to load the bases before catcher Isaiah Mirabal drew a walk to force in Evan Edwards and give the Rockers a 5-4 lead. Jacob Edwards entered in the fourth and went four strong innings, shutting down Southern Maryland.

The Blue Crabs brought in Rafi Vasquez in the eighth inning and Viera greeted him with a lead-off homer to left for his first professional homer and a 6-4 Rockers lead.

Doyle was nearly unhittable over the eighth and ninth innings, fanning five and earning the save in his Rockers debut.

NOTES: For the first time in Rockers history, manager Jamie Keefe started two professional rookies on Opening Night. .. DH Max Viera and catcher Isaiah Mirabal each made their professional debut. .. Viera collected his first professional hit and his first career homer. .. The Rockers on Thursday signed reliever Tommy Doyle, an MLB veteran, who made his ALPB debut on Friday night.

