Season Opens with 9-1 Rout of Ducks

April 25, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Lancaster Stormers lifted the curtain on the 2025 season with an all-around, impressive performance.

With two home runs, eight total hits and strong pitching, Lancaster knocked off the Long Island Ducks, 9-1, in the season opener at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip.

Noah Skirrow (1-0) and four relievers combined to limit Long Island to six hits in front of the Opening Night crowd of 5,377. Only Taylor Kohlwey's second inning, opposite field homer to left provided the host partisans with any excitement they may have enjoyed with the evening's game.

It took Lancaster's offense some time to get warm against veteran Major League right-hander John Gant. After the former Cardinal kept Lancaster hitless for three innings, Mason Martin opened the fourth with a homer that mirrored Kohlwey's. Alex Isola drilled a double to right center and scored on Kelly Dugan's single to center. Ariel Sandoval's grounder to short was kicked by Kole Kaler for an error, but the inning produced nothing else.

The score remained, 2-1, until Isola belted a line drive homer inside the left field pole off reliever Mitchell Senger in the sixth. The Stormers would tack on three more runs in the eighth on a triple to right center by Nick Lucky, a sac fly by Isola and a bases loaded walk to reserve Slater Schield.

Three additional insurances tallies were gifted by the Ducks in the ninth. A hit batter and two walks loaded the bases. Ariel Sandoval lifted a shallow fly ball to left which fell between Kaler and left fielder River Town as two crossed the plate. LeDarious Clark smashed a single into left in his return from a devastating injury in July, 2022, to plate the final run.

Skirrow worked five innings, yielding three hits and no walks. A.J. Alexy and Ryley Gilliam were awarded holds for a scoreless inning each. Scott Engler and Phil Diehl also tossed scoreless frames with the bigger lead.

Matt Swarmer will take the hill for the Stormers on Saturday at 6:35. He will be opposed by right-hander Zach Plesac. Fans may tune into FloBaseball at 6:30.

NOTES: The win was Lancaster's first on Opening Night since 2022 and tied a 10-2 win over Bridgeport in 2008 for the largest margin of victory in the season starter...Lancaster is 11-9 overall in season openers...Ten of the last 11 openers have been on the road...Martin has 28 homers in 67 ALPB games.

