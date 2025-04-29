Otosaka Leads York To Win

April 29, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Tomo Otosaka had himself a night.

The veteran Japanese Major League went 4-for-4 with three runs, three stolen bases and two RBI to pace the York Revolution to a 9-4 victory in front of 6,602 for the defending champions home opener.

After Lancaster failed to produce off a bases loaded chance in the top of the first inning, Otosaka battled back against Keylan Killgore (0-1), hitting a slow grounder to short and reaching on Nick Lucky's rushed, high throw. Jalen Miller followed with a single, then, with one out, the pair executed a double steal with Alex Isola's high throw sailing down the left field line, allowing the first run to score. In addition, third baseman Trace Loehr landed awkwardly after leaping for the throw and left the game with an injury. A ground out scored Miller for a 2-0 lead. Miller singled home Otosaka in the second for a 3-0 edge.

The Stormers inched back within a run before Otosaka and Miller teamed up again. Otosaka opened the fifth with a single to left and scored on Miller's double to the left center field alley for a 4-2 lead. Alerick Soularie drilled a single off the left field wall against reliever A.J. Alexy.

Mason Martin singled home a run with two outs in the top of the sixth, again, bringing Lancaster closer.

York finally packed the game away in the bottom of the seventh. Mason Ronan walked back-to-back hitters with one out. Jairus Richards smashed a grounder to first, and Martin was able to get a force play at second. Lancaster, however left first base unprotected, unable to turn the double play. York pounced on the extra chance as Michael Berglund singled home a pair of runs and Otosaka capped the Revs offense with a two-run double to the base of the gate in center.

Lancaster amassed a season-high 11 hits with the trio of Lucky, Isola and Martin amassing seven of them. The Stormers also left a season-high 13 runners on base and fanned 17 times with every batter going down at least once.

The series resumes on Wednesday with Tim Brennan and Tyler Palm as opposing right-handers. Fans may tune into FloBaseball at 6:25.

NOTES: Martin and Lucky have hit safely in all four games...Martin has a four-game RBI streak...Slater Schield, who replaced Loehr, reached base for the fourth straight game...The clubs used six pitchers each...There was a 47-minute rain delay after the fifth inning.

