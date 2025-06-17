Stormers Add Outfielder

June 17, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Lancaster Stormers have added outfielder Evan Alexander, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

Alexander, 27, played in the New York Yankees organization from 2016 until early in the 2022 season. Since then, he has played in the American Association with Fargo- Moorhead and Winnipeg.

The native of the Dallas, Texas area batted .230 with 14 homers and 47 steals in 269 games in the New York system, peaking at Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at the beginning of 2022. Over his four seasons in the Association, he hit .249 with 24 homers and 84 swipes.

A lefty hitter, Alexander had his best season with the F-M RedHawks in 2023, batting .281 with 35 extra base hits and 30 steals.

"Alexander is a lefty hitter with some speed," said Peeples.

"His name first came up when I was looking to trade (Christian) Scafidi, and I hope he can help us."

Alexander replaces outfielder Ariel Sandoval, who was placed on the injured list after getting hurt on a home run swing at Lexington on June 10.

The Stormers open a three-game series at Long Island Tuesday evening before returning home to host the Ducks for another three starting Friday.







