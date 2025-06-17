Early Gaffes Doom Stormers

June 17, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Long Island Ducks parlayed four Lancaster errors and a balk into a four-run first inning and were never headed Tuesday evening at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. They ended up cruising to an 8-4 win over the Stormers in the opener of a three-game series.

Kole Kaler led off the night for the Ducks with a one-hopper to third baseman Slater Schield who made a wild throw past Mason Martin, allowed Kaler to reach second. River Town dropped a bunt along the first base line. Starter Max Green (0-3) got there, but his awkward throw bounced free from Martin as Kaler raced home with the game's first run. Town took off on Green's first move and was tagged out at second. However, a balk was called, giving Town second base. Troy Viola stroked a grounder to third which was muffed by Schield. Cody Thomas singled to left center to knock home the second run of the inning. Ronaldo Flores whizzed a liner past Schield's glove to load the bases. Two productive outs staked Long Island to a 4-0 lead before the inning's fourth error and a walk loaded the bases. Green finally escaped the nightmare with a strikeout of Kaler.

Three consecutive singles started the second, but the middle one appeared to be lost in the fog by center fielder Danny Amaral leading to more trouble for Green. Baldwin produced a run with his second sac fly of the night. Two more runs crossed the plate in the bottom of the third, keyed by a Kaler triple to the gap in left center.

Lancaster's bullpen yielded only one run over 5 2/3 innings, and the Stormers produced a sporadically violent offense to trim the lead. Newcomer Evan Alexander launched a homer to right to open the fifth. Dave Matthews tacked on a two-run homer in the eighth, and Lancaster snuck a run home following an infield single by Yeison Coca and double to center by Mason Martin in the ninth.

David Griffin (4-1) picked up the win for the Ducks. He yielded five hits and one run in five innings while walking two and fanning five.

Noah Skirrow (5-2) will make the start for the Stormers on Wednesday against right-hander Justin Alintoff (0-3). Fans may tune into the game on FloBaseball beginning at 6:30.

NOTES: Martin has hit in 11 straight, going 21-for-44 (.477) with 15 extra base hits...He had two doubles in the game...Danny Amaral chimed in with three hits and has now hit safely in four straight...Alexander was added earlier in the day to replace Ariel Sandoval, who was placed on the injured list.







Atlantic League Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.