"Harrisburg Giants" Romp

June 20, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Every time the Lancaster Stormers don an alternate jersey, it brings a win.

Playing as the Harrisburg Giants on a night paying tribute to the Negro Leagues, the Stormers ended a five-game losing streak with an 8-2 victory over the Long Island Ducks at Penn Medicine Park.

Keylan Killgore (2-4) gave the Stormers 5 2/3 shutout innings on four singles and a walk. Jackson Rees pulled the lefty out of a tight spot in the sixth, striking out JC Encarnacion who stood at the plate as the tying run.

Rees and Diehl continued the shutout through the eighth inning before Ronaldo Flores reached Gerson Moreno with a two-run homer in the top of the ninth.

Mason Martin ignited the offense with his 17th homer of the season, a solo blast in the first off Ryan Sandberg (1-2). The lead grew to 3-0 in the second on a wild pitch and RBI single by Yeison Coca.

The "Giants" did not score again until the sixth inning. Martin led off with a double and took third on a wild pitch. Alex Isola walked to add a second runner. With one out, Carpenter singled to right, his third hit of the night for a 4-0 lead. Coca added his second RBI on a bases loaded walk.

Nick Lucky closed out the "Harrisburg" scoring with a three-run homer to right in the top of the seventh.

Noah Bremer (3-1) will take the hill for the Stormers on Saturday at 6:45. Long Island will counter with lefty Juan Hillman (2-3). Fireworks will follow the action. Fans may tune into FloBaseball, beginning at 6:40.

NOTES: Martin leads the league with 17 homers...He has 31 extra base hits in 43 games played this season and a total of 120 bases...He has 18 homers against Long Island in his career...Carpenter is batting .421 (32-76) at home...Killgore has thrown 17.1 innings against Long Island, allowing only two earned runs...Martin has a 14-game on-base streak and Coca has been aboard in 13 in a row...Diehl has thrown 10 straight shutout innings.







