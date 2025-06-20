Stormers Take Series Opener in the Keystone State

June 20, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Harrisburg Giants (a.k.a. Lancaster Stormers) on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Penn Medicine Park.

Lancaster's offense was led by Mason Martin, who had two doubles, a solo home run and three runs scored. Joseph Carpenter tallied three hits, an RBI and a run scored, while Nick Lucky chipped in with a three-run home run, a walk and a pair of runs scored.

Long Island's River Town tallied three more hits for the Flock along with a stolen base, while Cody Thomas doubled and scored a run and Ronaldo Flores singled and cracked a two-run home run to right centerfield.

Stormers starter Keylan Killgore (2-4) notched the win after pitching five and two-thirds scoreless innings on four hits allowed to go along with a walk and three strikeouts. Ducks starter Ryan Sandberg (1-2) suffered the loss, allowing five runs on seven hits over five and one-third innings of work walking two and striking out four.

The Ducks and Stormers continue their three-game set on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Penn Medicine Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Left-hander Juan Hillman (2-3, 6.18) takes the mound for the Ducks against Stormers righty Noah Bremer (3-1, 6.07).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, June 24, to begin a three-game set with the Staten Island FerryHawks in the Battle of the Belt. Game time is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for $5 off a purchase of $50 or more at Pat's Marketplace as fans exit the ballpark. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

