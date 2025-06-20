Sheffield Spins a Gem, Helps Gastonia Salvage Series against Lexington

GASTONIA, N.C. - Justus Sheffield spun six innings of one-run ball on Thursday, guiding the Ghost Peppers to a 7-3 win over Lexington to salvage the series for Gastonia.

The southpaw picked up his team-leading fifth win of the season in dominant fashion, allowing just three hits and handing over a 5-1 lead to the Peppers 'pen. Sheffield used a heavy dose of sinkers in the outing, issuing four walks and battling through the six frames.

The lefty got run support right away, with Justin Wylie hitting the first of his two RBI singles in the opening inning. After singling in Brian O'Grady in the fifth, Wylie is now at a league-high 45 RBIs this season.

Sheffield's battery mate, Jake Meyer, had an eventful day in his fourth game with the Ghost Peppers. Meyer recorded his first RBI with the team in the fourth inning, with a groundout plating Eric De La Rosa. De La Rosa got on by crushing an RBI triple into the right-center field gap.

Meyer then crushed his first Gastonia home run in the sixth inning - a solo shot off Jose Acosta to give the Peppers a 5-1 advantage.

Bryan Blanton came on to try maintaining the four-run cushion, and did he ever. The right-hander mowed down the Legends, striking out four in two scoreless innings.

Nick Snyder finished off the contest, as the Peppers won 7-3 and salvaged the three-game set.

Gastonia improved to 18-30 on the year, and will host Southern Maryland for three games this weekend. First pitch on Friday is at 7 p.m.







