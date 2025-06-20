Ducks to Use QR Code Baseballs Beginning June 24

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the team will begin using its official Drake baseballs with a specially-designed QR Code on them beginning Tuesday, June 24, when the Ducks host the Staten Island FerryHawks at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

"We are excited to join the other Atlantic League clubs in debuting this innovative new venture," said Ducks General Manager Sean Smith. "Obtaining a game-used baseball while in the stands is one of the most exciting parts of coming to the ballpark. Now, that experience will be even more special for the lucky fans who catch one."

Fans who catch a foul ball or baseball that otherwise enters the stands will be able to scan the QR code with their mobile device. The innovative digital code will redirect fans to a special page on LIDucks.com, where fans can enter an exclusive contest to win a prize from the team. Fans will be asked to share a selfie with the new baseball on social media and to tag the Ducks official accounts on Facebook, X, Instagram and/or TikTok to be entered into the contest.

In 2022, the Atlantic League became the first professional league in over 100 years to manufacture its own official baseball under the brand name of Drake. The ball is named in honor of Ellis Drake (1839-1912), who conceived the two-piece interlocking, figure eight design that has become the norm for all baseballs worldwide. The Drake baseball is the result of over three years of extensive research and development. The ball was subjected to rigorous laboratory, factory, and game-day testing before being put into play and is still subject to annual testing. The Drake meets or exceeds all current specifications for professional baseballs.

Sponsorship opportunities are currently available to have the dynamic QR code direct to special partner messaging or exclusive offers for fans. For more information, please call (631) 940-3825 or email info@liducks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







