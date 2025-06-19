Ducks Score Nine in Opening Frame, Cruise to Win

June 19, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







For the fifth straight game, the Lancaster Stormers allowed a crooked number in the first inning.

For the fifth straight game, they lost.

Long Island struck for nine runs in the bottom half of the first on Thursday night and cruised to a 15-4 win over Lancaster, completing a three-game sweep at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

A.J. Alexy (0-2) could not survive the first inning onslaught. With the bases loaded and one out, Taylor Kohlwey cleared the bags with a triple into the right field corner. Two batters later, Roldani Baldwin made it 4-0 with a single to left center. Ed Johnson followed with another RBI single. With two outs, Chris Roller singled through the left side to produce runs six and seven. The last two crossed on a River Town homer to right.

The Ducks added three homers off reliever Michael McAvene, who made it through the next 4 1/3 innings. Baldwin connected in the second inning. Cody Thomas belted one in the third, and Kohlwey staked the Ducks to a 14-2 lead with a two-run shot in the fifth inning. All four on Long Island's homers came with two outs.

Nick Ward got Lancaster on the scoreboard with a two-run homer to right center in the fifth inning off Tyler Beede (1-1) The third baseman, in his second game back from an injury, added a double that keyed a two-run seventh as well.

The same two teams square off at Penn Medicine Park Friday evening on Negro League Night. Lancaster will send Keylan Killgore (1-4) to the hill against Long Island's Ryan Sandberg (1-1). Fans may follow the action on FloBaseball, beginning at 6:40.

NOTES: The Stormers drew nine walks but only turned one into a run...Evan Alexander had three of Lancaster's seven hits, all singles...The former Yankee farmhand is 5-for-11 since joining the Stormers...Three members of the club - Alexander, Blake Mayberry and Gerson Moreno - will see their first home game on Friday night...Lancaster closed its longest road trip of the season with a 2-7 record.







Atlantic League Stories from June 19, 2025

