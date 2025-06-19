Staten Island Halts Rockers' Winning Streak
June 19, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)
High Point Rockers News Release
HIGH POINT, N.C.- The Staten Island FerryHawks used a six-run third inning to end the High Point Rockers eight-game winning streak, taking Thursday night's game 11-6 at Truist Point. The win prevented the Rockers from a series sweep.
High Point (35-13) remains in control of the Atlantic League's South Division, holding a 7.5 game lead over second place Southern Maryland (27-20).
The Rockers entered the day with the third-best winning percentage in professional baseball at .745, trailing only Pecos League members Garden City (KS) at .889 (16-2) and Tucson (15-4) at .789.
Staten Island's six-run third inning was highlighted by a two-run single from Mark Contreras, a three-run homer from Matt Scheffler, and a sacrifice fly that drove in Aaron Takas, creating a 8-1 lead.
The FerryHawks grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second on Brandon Martorano's RBI triple off Rockers starter Kent Emanuel (L, 6-1). The FerryHawks Aaron Takas then knocked in Martorano, pushing their lead to 2-0.
The Rockers got on the scoreboard in the second inning due to a throwing error on Staten Island's starter Shane Barringer (W, 2-2), allowing the Rockers Jack Conley to score and bringing the score to 2-1.
After the six-run third, Staten Island extended its lead to 10-1 in the fourth when Martorano slammed a two-run homer.
The Rockers' Ian Yetsko singled to centerfield, earning him an RBI and pushing the Rockers to 10-2 in the sixth. In the eighth, Staten Islnd's Mark Contreras sliced a single to right field, knocking in Shayne Fontana for the FerryHawks to extend their lead to 11-2.
The Rockers rallied for four runs in the ninth with Carlos Amezquita and Drew Mendoza providing RBI triples and a sac fly from Ben Aklinski.
Jack Conley had a pair of hits to lead the Rockers while Martorano finished with three hits and three RBI for the FerryHawks.
The Rockers will be on the road for a three-game series against the Lexington Legends at Legends Field, starting Friday, June 20.
NOTES: Due to the weather, the game start was delayed by 45 minutes for a 6:50 pm start time. .. The Rockers placed D.J. Burt on the inactive list (paternity leave). He is expected to return in July. .. Rocker's Ben Aklinski had his 37-game on-base streak ended after going 0-for-4. .. The loss was the Rockers first against a North Division opponent, ending a streak of 11 straight wins.
