Staten Island Halts Rockers' Winning Streak

June 19, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C.- The Staten Island FerryHawks used a six-run third inning to end the High Point Rockers eight-game winning streak, taking Thursday night's game 11-6 at Truist Point. The win prevented the Rockers from a series sweep.

High Point (35-13) remains in control of the Atlantic League's South Division, holding a 7.5 game lead over second place Southern Maryland (27-20).

The Rockers entered the day with the third-best winning percentage in professional baseball at .745, trailing only Pecos League members Garden City (KS) at .889 (16-2) and Tucson (15-4) at .789.

Staten Island's six-run third inning was highlighted by a two-run single from Mark Contreras, a three-run homer from Matt Scheffler, and a sacrifice fly that drove in Aaron Takas, creating a 8-1 lead.

The FerryHawks grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second on Brandon Martorano's RBI triple off Rockers starter Kent Emanuel (L, 6-1). The FerryHawks Aaron Takas then knocked in Martorano, pushing their lead to 2-0.

The Rockers got on the scoreboard in the second inning due to a throwing error on Staten Island's starter Shane Barringer (W, 2-2), allowing the Rockers Jack Conley to score and bringing the score to 2-1.

After the six-run third, Staten Island extended its lead to 10-1 in the fourth when Martorano slammed a two-run homer.

The Rockers' Ian Yetsko singled to centerfield, earning him an RBI and pushing the Rockers to 10-2 in the sixth. In the eighth, Staten Islnd's Mark Contreras sliced a single to right field, knocking in Shayne Fontana for the FerryHawks to extend their lead to 11-2.

The Rockers rallied for four runs in the ninth with Carlos Amezquita and Drew Mendoza providing RBI triples and a sac fly from Ben Aklinski.

Jack Conley had a pair of hits to lead the Rockers while Martorano finished with three hits and three RBI for the FerryHawks.

The Rockers will be on the road for a three-game series against the Lexington Legends at Legends Field, starting Friday, June 20.

NOTES: Due to the weather, the game start was delayed by 45 minutes for a 6:50 pm start time. .. The Rockers placed D.J. Burt on the inactive list (paternity leave). He is expected to return in July. .. Rocker's Ben Aklinski had his 37-game on-base streak ended after going 0-for-4. .. The loss was the Rockers first against a North Division opponent, ending a streak of 11 straight wins.







Atlantic League Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.