Lexington Tops High Point, 14-10

June 21, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Trailing 14-5 after six innings, the High Pont Rockers rallied for five runs over the final three innings before falling 14-10 to the Lexington Legends on Saturday night at Legends Field.

The Rockers (35-15) lead in the Atlantic League's South Division is at six games after Southern Maryland (28-21) beat Gastonia 8-3 on Saturday night.

With 13 games remaining, the Rockers have a magic number of seven to clinch their second South Division first half title in the last three years.

The Rockers entered the day with the fifth-best winning percentage in professional baseball at .745.

The Rockers tallied three times in the first inning as Luis Gonzalez led off the game with his ninth homer of the year and, following a single by Drew Mendoza, Alex Dickerson blasted a two-run homer.

The Legends responded in the bottom of the second with five runs to take a 7-3 lead. J.T. Riddle started it with a hit off Rockers starter Pat Gardner (L, 0-1) followed by a Dylan Rock two-run homer. Pedro Gonzalez walked, stole second and scored on a double to right by Andy Atwood. Jerry Huntzinger then doubled off the wall in right to score Atwood and put the Legends ahead 4-3. Riddle's single scored Atwood and Brady Whalen's single brought home Riddle. E.J. Cumbo added an RBI single to complete the scoring.

Lexington grew its lead to 8-3 in the third when Riddle singled to score Brian Fuentes who doubled to lead off the inning.

The Rockers tallied twice in the fourth to close the margin to 8-5 in the fourth on an Aidan Brewer home run and back-to-back doubles by Gonzalez and Mendoza. But the Legends struck reliever Kyle Halbohn for two runs in the bottom of the fourth and four more in the sixth to surge to a 14-5 advantage.

The Rockers rallied with three runs in the top of the seventh on an RBI double from Alex Dickerson and a two-run double by Max Viera. In the top of the eighth, Gonzalez hit a two-run homer to pull the Rockers to within four at 14-10.

Zach Vennaro kept the Legends scoreless in the seventh and Jameson McGrane retired the side in order in the eighth.

The Rockers were able to put a pair of runners on base in the top of the ninth but could not bring either around to score.

Lexington's Wilton Castillo (W, 3-4) went five innings and allowed seven hits and five runs while striking out six. Jonathan Haab (S, 6) earned the save by pitching the ninth inning.

Gonzalez finished the night with three hits, three RBI and four runs scored while Dickerson had a pair of hits and three RBI. Riddled led the Legends with four hits and three runs batted in.

The series finale is slated for a 2 p.m. start on Sunday afternoon at Legends Field.







