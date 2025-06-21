Late Inning Ducks Rally Falls Just Short

June 21, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lancaster Stormers 8-7 on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Penn Medicine Park.

The Stormers took a 4-0 lead in the bottom half of the first inning versus Ducks starting pitcher Juan Hillman by way of three Long Island errors and a two-run single off the bat of Nick Lucky. The Flock got to within 4-1 in the third thanks to a solo home run to right centerfield produced by Kole Kaler against Stormers starter Noah Bremer. Lancaster scored four more runs for an 8-1 advantage, highlighted by a Lucky sacrifice fly, an Alex Isola RBI double and a Lucky solo tater to right center.

Long Island scored three times in the seventh to cut the deficit to 8-4 thanks to a Justin O'Conner two-run big fly to right center and a Chris Roller RBI triple. The visitors then got to within a run in the eighth at 8-7 on a Taylor Kohley run-scoring base knock, an RBI double from Ronaldo Flores and a throwing error committed by Lancaster third baseman Blake Mayberry. The rally would fall just short as Cody Stashak retired the side in order in the ninth for his first save of the season.

Bremer (4-1) earned the win after allowing one run on four hits in six innings pitched to along with nine strikeouts. Hillman (2-4) suffered the loss, surrendering eight runs (five earned) on 11 hits over five innings of work, striking out four.

Flores had three hits on the evening along with an RBI and a pair of runs scored, while Kohlwey tallied two hits, an RBI and a run scored.

The Ducks and Stormers wrap up their three-game series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at Penn Medicine Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander David Griffin (4-1, 3.85) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Stormers lefty Max Green (0-3, 7.42).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, June 24, to begin a three-game set with the Staten Island FerryHawks in the Battle of the Belt. Game time is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for $5 off a purchase of $50 or more at Pat's Marketplace as fans exit the ballpark. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

