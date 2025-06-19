Revs' Comeback Bid Stopped Just Short in Finale

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution made a bid at matching their biggest comeback of the season but dropped the final game of their homestand, 6-5 to the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Thursday night at WellSpan Park. York (32-16) now leads the North Division by six games with 15 remaining in the first half as their magic number remains 10 to clinch a playoff berth.

The loss snaps the Revs' franchise record 15-game winning streak head-to-head against the Boxcars as they are now 16-2 in the season series and will face each other just six more times.

For the second straight night, the action was preceded by a lengthy rain delay, this time an hour and seven minutes.

J.C. Ramirez turned in a second consecutive strong start for the Revs and matched zeroes with Boxcars starter Domenic Picone who retired his first 12 batters of the night, as the game was scoreless into the fifth.

Ramirez (0-1) was burned by his only two walks of the night, coming with two outs in the fifth inning. Alan Alonso ended Ramirez' bid at back-to-back scoreless starts with a two-run double off the center field fence to give Hagerstown a 2-0 lead.

Marty Costes drilled a solo homer to left center leading off the bottom of the fifth, cutting the deficit to 2-1 while extending his hitting streak to a Revs season best 13 consecutive games.

Ian Churchill worked a scoreless sixth with a pair of strikeouts, having now struck out 12 over his last five innings while also receiving help from catcher William Simoneit who gunned down Roidel Martinez attempting to steal.

The Revs threatened in the bottom of the sixth as Bubba Alleyne reached on a bloop single and stole two bases, but Picone retired the next three. It was a similar finish to the seventh as Frankie Tostado led off by banging his league-leading 27th double off the center field fence but was unable to advance.

Hagerstown padded its lead in the top of the seventh as Alonso drove a grand slam to right center, tallying all six RBI on the night for his squad. That came against right hander Noah Denoyer who had not allowed a hit in his previous five appearances and had given up just one run in his previous 11 outings.

York lefty Jordan Morales retired all four batters faced including a 1-2-3 eighth, and the Revs put together a potential game-changing rally in the bottom half.

Picone began the eighth by issuing his first walk of the night, putting Jaylin Davis aboard. Alleyne chased the starter by blasting a two-run homer to right, bringing the Revs within 6-3.

Reliever Dauris Valdez entered and recorded the first out, but walked Jalen Miller who stole two bags, and walked Jeremy Arocho to put runners at the corners. Tostado whacked an RBI single to right to make it 6-4.

Closer Rafael Kelly was summoned with the Boxcars still needing five outs to escape with the victory. Costes plated Arocho with a sac fly to shallow right to make it a one-run game. Brandon Lewis was hit by a pitch and Jeffrey Wehler walked to load the bases, but Kelly tantalizingly denied the Revs, smothering Davis' comebacker at the mound for the final out of the inning before working a 1-2-3 ninth for his fourth save.

The Revs open a three-game road series at Staten Island on Friday night at 7 p.m. as RHP Wes Scott (3-3, 3.60) faces Staten Island's Morgan McSweeney (4-1, 2.44). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:40 p.m.







