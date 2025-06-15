Ghost Peppers Find the Endzone, Denying Revs of Sweep

June 15, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution saw their five-game winning streak halted in a 14-7 loss to the Gastonia Ghost Peppers on Father's Day afternoon at WellSpan Park. The Revs (30-15) remain seven games ahead of the pack in first place in the North Division with 18 to play in the first half, as their magic number shrinks to 12.

Dalton Guthrie started Gastonia's big day offensively with a two-out solo homer to right center in the first inning.

The Revs responded and quickly built a 3-1 lead. Jalen Miller took a leadoff walk and stole second, and Jeremy Arocho singled the other way to put runners at the corners. Arocho stole second before Frankie Tostado walked to load the bases with no outs. Brandon Lewis rocketed a two-run single to center for his third hit and seventh RBI in his past four at-bats. Tostado scored on a wild pitch for the Revs' third run but Gastonia starter Tom King struck out the next three to finish the inning.

Gastonia took the lead for good in the top of the second, scoring seven times to go on top 8-3. Ethan Skender and Henderson Perez drove in the first two runs on singles to tie the game. Kevin Watson Jr put the Peppers ahead with a two-run single to center. After a walk loaded the bases, Revs starter Danny Denz was replaced by reliever Hunter Dula. Narciso Crook, who started the inning with a double, landed a check swing two-run single into shallow right, and Eric De La Rosa later walked to force in a run capping the rally.

Chris Vallimont worked 3.1 innings of relief in his second appearance of the season including a scoreless third to stop the bleeding, but Gastonia kept at it offensively with a run in the fourth on Skender's fielder's choice grounder.

The Revs plated a pair in the fourth attempting to get back in it. Matt Zaremba took a one-out walk from reliever Tanner Myatt and advanced on a wild pitch. Miller smoked an RBI double down the third base line and stole third, tying a franchise record with his fourth steal of the day, before scoring on Tostado's grounder to first as Arocho stayed in a rundown long enough to allow Miller to cross the plate as the Revs pulled within 9-5.

Gastonia got one back on a two-out RBI single in the fifth from Brian O'Grady.

York was within 10-6 after Bubba Alleyne's sac fly in the fifth inning, plating Lewis who had walked and stolen third.

Gastonia again pulled further ahead as De La Rosa singled and moved to third on an error before scoring an unearned run on Skender's base hit in the sixth for an 11-6 lead, and Perez drove in another with a base hit up the middle in the eighth.

Miller beat out an RBI infield single in the bottom of the eighth to make it 12-7.

Gastonia plated two last runs in the ninth on a Crook RBI double and a wild pitch for the 14-7 final.

Notes: Gastonia's 14 runs and 18 hits were season-highs against the Revs pitching staff who had posted a 1.80 ERA on their five-game winning streak. The five-game winning streak matched a season-best for the Revs along with their season-opening streak when they began the year 5-0. Their 30-15 record remains the best through 45 games in club history as they have won 11 of their 15 series. Miller joined Wilson Valdez (2014), Alonzo Harris (twice in 2018), and Alleyne from earlier this season (May 17) as the only Revs to steal four bases in a game in club history. Miller also posted his second consecutive multi-hit and multi-RBI game, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. York stole seven bases as a team matching a season-high (April 25 at Gastonia, May 17 vs Hagerstown). The Revs finish the season series 5-1 against the Ghost Peppers. Ian Churchill tossed 1.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen with four strikeouts; he has struck out 10 in four innings over his last four outings and caught the day's final pregame ceremonial first pitch from his father who was in attendance.

Up Next: The homestand continues as the Revs welcome the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. with RHP Michael Horrell (1-0, 3.00) making the start. The night includes the Senior Fair presented by Capital Blue Cross and it's a WellSpan Sports Medicine Silver Slugger Tuesday. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.