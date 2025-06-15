Ducks Drop Series Finale to Rockers

June 15, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the High Point Rockers 10-6 on Sunday afternoon in the final game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

High Point made it 1-0 in their favor in the top half of the fourth inning on a bases load walk issued to Braxton Davidson by Long Island starting pitcher Juan Hillman. The Ducks tied the game at one in the home half of the frame on Roldani Baldwin's two-out RBI single off Rockers starter Pat Gardner.

High Point jumped back out in front 3-1 in the fifth courtesy of a two-run home run to left field by D.J. Burt. The Rockers pushed across four more runs in the seventh for a 7-1 cushion. The Ducks got to within 7-2 a half inning later on Cody Thomas' two-out RBI infield single. The Flock cut the deficit to 7-6 in the eighth thanks to Baldwin's two-run homer to left and a two-run double produced by River Town. The visitors added three insurance runs in the ninth on a two-run single by Drew Mendoza and an RBI base hit from Davidson.

Gardner tallied a no-decision, allowing one run on three hits in four innings pitched, walking one and striking out three. Daniel Frontera (1-0) picked up the win in relief after tossing a pair of scoreless innings on two hits and a strikeout. Hillman (2-3) suffered the loss, giving up three runs on five hits in six innings of work, walking four and striking out two.

Baldwin had two hits and three RBIs, while Town had two hits, a walk and three stolen bases.

The Ducks continue their homestand on Tuesday night when they open a three-game series against the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Foam Fingers, courtesy of Drake's Cakes. It's a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for $5 off a purchase of $50 or more at Pat's Marketplace as fans exit the ballpark. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Right-hander David Griffin (3-1, 4.13) gets the start for the Ducks against Stormers lefty Max Green (0-2, 5.72).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y.







