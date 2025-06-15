Rockers Sweep Ducks with 10-6 Win

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. - The High Point Rockers used a combination of rookie guile and veteran composure to win their sixth straight game with a 10-6 win over the Long Island Ducks at Fairfield Property Ballpark.

The win leaves the Rockers at 33-12 on the season, the best 45-game start to a season in club history. In addition, the Rockers' six-game winning streak is their longest of the season. The Rockers have an eight-game lead over second place Southern Maryland in the Atlantic League's South Division.

The Rockers used a four-run seventh inning and a three-run ninth in posting their ninth straight win over the Ducks at Long Island.

With three starting pitchers on the injured or inactive list, the Rockers signed lefty Pat Gardner on Sunday morning and then sent him to the mound hours later. The signing of Gardner was necessary due to the injured list status of starters Brandon Backman and Erich Uelmen and Kyle Barraclough being on the inactive list. Gardner, a Staten Island native, pitched for Fairleigh Dickinson University and the University of Pittsburgh during his college years. His last appearance on the mound had been a start against Duke on May 21 in the ACC Tournament.

Gardner showed no rust, striking out the first batter he faced and holding the Ducks to three hits and a single run through four innings.

After three scoreless innings, the Rockers broke the ice in the top of the fourth against Ducks starter Juan Hillman. Hill walked Cody Wilson to start the inning before Ben Aklinski singled to left. Drew Mendoza added another single to load the bases. Hillman struck out Max Viera for the first out but then walked Braxton Davidson to bring home Wilson to give the Rockers a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Long Island's Troy Viola doubled to right and scored on a single to left by former Rocker Roldani Baldwin, knotting the game at 1-1.

After Isaiah Mirabal drew a walk to lead off the fifth, D.J. Burt lined a two-run homer to left, staking the Rockers to a 3-1 lead.

Gardner left after four with a 3-1 lead and the Rockers brought on Daniel Frontera (W, 1-0), another recent signee from the college ranks. The Seton Hall grad threw a pair of scoreless frames in the fifth and sixth innings in earning his first professional victory.

In the top of the seventh, Mirabal singled with one out and moved to second on a single by Burt. Luis Gonzalez was hit by a pitch by Ducks reliever Brad Case to load the bases. Wilson beat out a fielder's choice allowing Mirabal to score to put the Rockers up 4-1 and the lead grew to 5-1 when Aklinski delivered an RBI single past third base. Drew Mendoza then lifted a routine fly ball that was dropped by left fielder River Town, allowing Aklinski and Wilson to score to pump the score to 7-1 in favor of the Rockers.

The Rockers brought in Zach Vennaro in the bottom of the seventh inning and he allowed an RBI single to Cody Thomas as the Ducks pulled to 7-2.

Jonah Scolaro relieved Vennaro in the eighth and Baldwin delivered a two-run homer to cut the Rockers lead to 7-4 as River Town made it a one-run game at 7-6 with a two-run double.

Rockes manager Jamie Keefe turned to veteran Jameson McGrane who closed the door in the eighth and sent the Rockers to the ninth with a 7-6 lead. Now in his fourth stint with the Rockers, the 32-year old McGrane returned in the ninth to earn his 43rd career Atlantic League save.

In the top of ninth, Long Island's Mark Washington allowed singles to Burt and Carlos Amezquita and a walk to Aklinski to lead the bases, setting the table for a two-run double from Mendoza to re-inflate High Point's lead to 9-6, Davidson then added an RBI single off Ryan Langford to make it 10-6.

Mendoza and Burt each finished the day with three hits and three RBI apiece with Mendoza and Davidson adding two RBI.

The Rockers will have two days off before returning to action on Wednesday, June 18 at 5 p.m. for a doubleheader with the Staten Island FerryHawks at Truist Point.

NOTES: The Rockers have signed four pitchers who made their club debut on this road trip: LHP Pat Gardner and righties Daniel Frontera, Daniel Blair and Jake Gilbert. .. The Rockers have now won six straight games, their longest winning streak of the season. .. Coupled with a six-game series sweep at Long Island to close the 2024 season, High Point has now taken nine straight from the Ducks at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. .. The Rockers are 22-5 in road games while the York Revolution are second with 15 wins away from home. .. The Rockers have won seven straight road games and 11 of their last 12 away from Truist Point. .. High Point's pitching staff owns the lowest ERA in the Atlantic League at 4.23 after posting a 2.83 ERA in the month of June. .. High Point is 8-4 thus far in June.







